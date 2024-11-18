[Herald Interview] Expo sets global standard for urban innovation: director

Korea Herald correspondent

BARCELONA, Spain — Amid the burgeoning number of events focusing on urban development and smart cities worldwide, often seen as imitations of Barcelona's pioneering efforts, the annual Smart City Expo World Congress has distinguished itself by hosting its 14th edition as a record-breaking gathering.

The 2024 edition of the Smart City Expo World Congress, hosted by the city of Barcelona and Fira Barcelona, marked a success with record-breaking attendance of 25,771 participants from 850 cities around the globe. The event featured 1,150 exhibitors and 632 speakers across 261 sessions. Due to the rising interest and participation, Fira Barcelona has expanded the exhibition space by 30 percent to accommodate the increased demand compared from last year.

"When we started in 2011, we were pioneers. Now, similar expos are being held in numerous cities worldwide, but none with the influence and impact that we have achieved," Ugo Valenti, the expo's director, said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Nov. 6 in Barcelona, Spain.

For instance, the city of Seoul launched its own annual event called Seoul Smart Life Week last month, aimed at sharing innovative urban solutions applicable not only to Seoul, but to other metropolitan areas globally, akin to the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona. Following Barcelona’s lead, dozens of cities worldwide, including Hong Kong and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, have begun hosting similar events. However, Barcelona's expo remains unmatched in its scale of international participation and influence, according to Valenti.

"If there is a city in need of solutions, attending this event will connect them with the right resources. As a platform, we bring together mayors, city officials, academics and companies that offer innovative technologies. When cities share their challenges, the right solutions can be provided by these experts," said Valenti. He noted that cities struggling with flood response, for example, can connect with companies that specialize in rain prediction and management technologies at the expo.

"Without our expo, cities typically have to arrange meetings around the globe to connect with such specialists. But by participating in our expo, solutions to every urban challenge can be discovered within just three days," he explained. This year's expo took place from Nov. 5 to 7 in the city in northeastern Spain.

He referenced recent flooding in Valencia, Spain, suggesting the city could find solutions at this expo. "We gather cities from the majority of countries around the world, which means you can find cities that have already faced similar challenges," Valenti said. "For instance, with flood issues, lessons can be learned from Japanese cities that have dealt with tsunamis. By implementing the measures they took, other cities can prevent such incidents from reoccurring."

Valenti also highlighted the expo's innovative efforts toward environmental sustainability, demonstrating a strong commitment to reducing the event's ecological footprint. "Everything used at the expo gets a second life," he emphasized, explaining that all venue decorations are designed for full circularity. In collaboration with the Barcelona City Council, the expo will distribute 286 structures to 21 local schools, museums and urban gardens, ensuring each piece finds a new purpose.

Moreover, eliminating single-use plastics at the venue and introducing free water refill stations with reusable cups highlights an emphasis on minimizing waste. Additionally, the expo partners with the nongovernmental organization Nutrition Without Borders to collect and donate retrieved food, supporting community kitchens and enforcing a strict policy of no food waste, according to Valenti.

"We save paper by providing all event information through our app, reducing paper use significantly, too," he said.

Looking ahead, Valenti expressed optimism about the event's continued growth and its potential to facilitate more profound discussions. "Currently, we primarily invite ministers, vice ministers, mayors and vice mayors. Moving forward, we aim to expand participation to include more working-level staff while continuing to invite these leaders."

"This approach will not only increase the scale of the event, but also ensure that discussions are better reflected in actual policies, enabling cities to truly evolve into smart cities," Valenti stressed.