Yoon arrives in Brazil for G20 summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol waves upon arriving at an air base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17, Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, a multilateral forum representing the world's major economies.

Yoon flew from Lima to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 summit slated for Monday and Tuesday, which marks Yoon's third consecutive attendance at the summit.

On the first day, Yoon will join the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty and outline South Korea's contributions to combat global hunger.

On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session.

During the main sessions, Yoon plans to address the issue of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, emphasizing the need for international solidarity to uphold a rules-based global order, his office said.

He will also propose initiatives and commitments aimed at addressing hunger and poverty, drawing from South Korea's experience of transforming from a poor nation into one of the world's major economies following the 1950-53 Korean War.

On the sidelines of the summit, Yoon will meet with other leaders of MIKTA, a grouping of middle-power countries that includes South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, and hold bilateral talks.

The G20 includes 19 major economies, the European Union and the African Union. It represents 85 percent of the global gross domestic product, 75 percent of international trade and around 80 percent of the world's population.

This year's gathering has extended invitations to the largest number of participants, with 17 guest countries and 15 international organizations. (Yonhap)