Arms agency chief discusses cooperation with Peru defense minister

Defense Acquisition Program Administration Minister Seok Jong-gun (right) and Peru's Defense Minister Walter Astudillo pose for a photo after holding talks in Lima on Nov. 16, 2024, in this photo provided by DAPA. (Yonhap)

The chief of South Korea's arms procurement agency has met Peru's defense minister and discussed ways to expand their arms industry cooperation on the ground, sea and air, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Monday.

The meeting between DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun and Peru's Defense Minister Walter Astudillo in Lima on Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Peru for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

In a separate summit held with his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the APEC gathering, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and the mineral sector, with Yoon and Boluarte hailing the defense partnership as a "milestone in advancing the comprehensive strategic relationship."

During the ministerial meeting, Seok reaffirmed Seoul's willingness to support the implementation of arms deals for naval vessels and armored vehicles built by South Korean defense firms, as well as potential additional deals.

In April, South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a US$460 million contract to build four warships for the Peruvian Navy jointly with a local shipyard, followed by a $60 million deal by South Korea's Hyundai Rotem and STX to supply 30 units of armored vehicles.

Seok also briefed Astudillo on South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet and Surion utility helicopter, according to DAPA. (Yonhap)