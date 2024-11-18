Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share
  2. 2

    US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment

    US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
  3. 3

    Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape

    Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape
  4. 4

    Your idols' style by agency

    Your idols' style by agency
  5. 5

    Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey

    Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey
  1. 6

    Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting

    Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term

    [KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
  3. 8

    More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study

    More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
  4. 9

    Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers face loyalty test as court rules to jail leader

    Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers face loyalty test as court rules to jail leader
  5. 10

    K-pop's global fandoms, musical evolution discussed at Yale

    K-pop's global fandoms, musical evolution discussed at Yale
지나쌤

Railway workers launch work-to-rule protest; subway services delayed

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 09:58

    • Link copied

This photo shows Seoul Station in the capital on Nov. 18, Monday, after the Korean Railway Workers' Union launched a work-to-rule protest. (Yonhap) This photo shows Seoul Station in the capital on Nov. 18, Monday, after the Korean Railway Workers' Union launched a work-to-rule protest. (Yonhap)

Railway workers launched a "work-to-rule" protest Monday, causing delays in subway services in the capital area, railway officials said.

The labor slowdown was launched by the Korean Railway Workers' Union to demand higher pay and a bigger workforce, with plans to begin an indefinite general strike early next month.

As of 8 a.m., trains were being delayed by between 5 and 20 minutes on capital area subway lines 1, 3 and 4 and the Suin-Bundang, Gyeongui-Central and Seohae lines, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).

All regular trains and KTX high-speed trains were operating normally.

A KORAIL official said an emergency task force was set up the previous day to maintain a prompt response system and minimize passengers' inconvenience.

Any violations of company rules or the law by the striking workers will be handled strictly, the official said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines