S. Korea's homegrown long-range radar approved for combat suitability

S. Korea's homegrown long-range radar approved for combat suitabilityBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 09:56
A new long-range radar system developed with homegrown technology has been approved for combat suitability, the state arms procurement agency said Monday, with the equipment expected to bolster surveillance of aircraft in the country's air defense identification zone (KADIZ).
The new radar system is capable of conducting around-the-clock surveillance in KADIZ and transmitting real-time data to the Air Force's Master Control and Reporting Center, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.
The approval comes after DAPA signed an agreement with South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 in February 2021 to develop the homegrown long-range radar system and conducted an 18-month-long assessment for combat suitability.
"The assessment confirmed it satisfied all requirements of the Air Force with top-notch performance in detection distance, probability and accuracy," DAPA said in a release.
With the latest development, South Korea has become one of the few countries, along with the United States, France, Italy and Spain, that can manufacture long-range radar systems with homegrown technology, it added.
The new equipment is set to go into production in 2026 to replace outdated models. (Yonhap)
