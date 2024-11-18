Home

Yoon departs for Brazil to attend G20 summit following Peru visit

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 09:10

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from right at bottom) and other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members pose for a photo during a closing ceremony of the APEC summit at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 17, Sunday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from right at bottom) and other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members pose for a photo during a closing ceremony of the APEC summit at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 17, Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol departed Peru on Sunday for Brazil to attend the Group of 20 summit, concluding his four-day visit to Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Yoon traveled from Lima to Rio de Janeiro, the second stop of his South American trip, to join the G20 meetings slated for Monday and Tuesday.

During his stay in Peru, Yoon attended APEC sessions, an economic forum and other events on Friday and Saturday.

On the sidelines, he held a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as well as bilateral meetings with leaders from the US, Japan, China, Canada, Vietnam, Brunei and Peru.

At the G20 summit, Yoon will attend the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty on Monday to outline South Korea's contributions to addressing global hunger.

On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session. (Yonhap)

