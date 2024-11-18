Yoon departs for Brazil to attend G20 summit following Peru visit

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share
-
2
US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
-
3
Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape
-
4
Your idols' style by agency
-
5
Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey
-
6
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
-
7
[KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
-
8
More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
-
9
Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers face loyalty test as court rules to jail leader
-
10
K-pop's global fandoms, musical evolution discussed at Yale
Yoon departs for Brazil to attend G20 summit following Peru visitBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 09:10
President Yoon Suk Yeol departed Peru on Sunday for Brazil to attend the Group of 20 summit, concluding his four-day visit to Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Yoon traveled from Lima to Rio de Janeiro, the second stop of his South American trip, to join the G20 meetings slated for Monday and Tuesday.
During his stay in Peru, Yoon attended APEC sessions, an economic forum and other events on Friday and Saturday.
On the sidelines, he held a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as well as bilateral meetings with leaders from the US, Japan, China, Canada, Vietnam, Brunei and Peru.
At the G20 summit, Yoon will attend the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty on Monday to outline South Korea's contributions to addressing global hunger.
On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
NK's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,'
-
The oft-felt sense of hurt that Koreans won’t openly share
-
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting