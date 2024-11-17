[Photo News] Hyundai’s Avante N TCR

Hyundai Motor on Sunday presented a racing car version of its high-performance sedan, the Avante N, based on its years of experience with the Touring Car Racing World Tour. The Avante N TCR has upgraded auto parts, including a carbon swan-neck spoiler with adjustable angles and 19-inch forged wheels, which are maintain high strength at a likght weight. It also features blue – the symbolic color of the N brand – in the steering wheel and first-row seat belts. Slated for debut in Korea next month, Hyundai Motor plans to launch the exclusive edition in global markets in 2025. (Hyundai Motor Company)