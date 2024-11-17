Home

    Suspended prison term puts opposition leader’s Assembly seat, candidacy at risk

    Court halts Yonsei University admissions process over exam leak

    S. Korea, US, Japan unveil secretariat establishment, decry NK-Russia decision to expand Ukraine war

    Your idols' style by agency

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share

    BTS' Jin tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with 'Running Wild'

    KEPCO wins 2 new renewable energy deals in Saudi, Guam

    Cleaners accused of killing injured cat on street

    [Today’s K-pop] Ateez returns with 11th EP

    Yoon, Ishiba voice concerns over NK-Russia military cooperation, agree to continue 'shuttle diplomacy'

[Photo News] Hyundai’s Avante N TCR

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 17, 2024 - 17:31

Hyundai Motor on Sunday presented a racing car version of its high-performance sedan, the Avante N, based on its years of experience with the Touring Car Racing World Tour. The Avante N TCR has upgraded auto parts, including a carbon swan-neck spoiler with adjustable angles and 19-inch forged wheels, which are maintain high strength at a likght weight. It also features blue – the symbolic color of the N brand – in the steering wheel and first-row seat belts. Slated for debut in Korea next month, Hyundai Motor plans to launch the exclusive edition in global markets in 2025. (Hyundai Motor Company)

