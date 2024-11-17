South Korean delegation in Peru to promote APEC 2025 Korea

Most Popular
South Korean delegation in Peru to promote APEC 2025 KoreaBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 17, 2024 - 16:59
A South Korean delegation preparing for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2025 is in Peru, abuzz with gatherings of leaders from 21 economies around the Pacific.
The delegation includes Rep. Kim Seok-ki, the three-time lawmaker of Gyeongju where next year’s APEC meetings will be hosted, and its mayor Joo Nak-yong. Lee Cheol-woo, the governor of North Gyeongsang Province, which houses Gyeongju, also went.
According to the ruling party lawmaker’s office, the delegation visited Peru to promote the annual event to be hosted in Korea next year.
Kim, who chairs the National Assembly’s foreign affairs committee, said a bill was being developed to “allow South Korea to be a successful host,” to be passed within this year.
“As a lawmaker of Gyeongju, a city with a proud history, and the chair of the Assembly foreign affairs committee, I will do my best to bridge the ruling party and the government for a successful APEC summit,” he said.
APEC 2025 Korea will be the largest global event held in the country since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.
South Korea last hosted APEC meetings in 2005.
