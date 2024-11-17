[Herald Interview] There’s no wrong way to enjoy bourbon: Jefferson's founder

Jefferson’s Bourbon Founder and Chief Strategist Trey Zoeller explains his bourbon, during an interview with The Korea Herald at a showcasing room in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11 (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)

Jefferson’s Bourbon Founder and Chief Strategist Trey Zoeller explores experimenting in Korea by pairing its bourbon with local culinary practices and pursuing partnerships with cultural industries as his brand establishes its foothold here.

Ahead of the first anniversary of Kentucky-born Jefferson's Bourbon’s debut in Korea, Zoeller visited Seoul for the first time to introduce and share the allure of the brand to a growing number of bourbon enthusiasts in the country.

He said his brand remains open to creative partnerships within the country’s booming cultural industries, from Korean series and films to K-pop. "I am fully open to fun and great collaborations with the cultural industry now booming in Korea. At the end of the day, it's up to the consumers on how to enjoy our whiskey," he said.

After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Jefferson’s Bourbon made its return to the global market with its inaugural launch in Korea last December, tapping into the expanding Asian market. The brand is renowned for its complex and sophisticated flavor profiles, which distinguish it in the competitive bourbon category among discerning consumers.

"I've noticed that Korean consumers' interest in bourbon whiskey has grown significantly in recent years, so the timing couldn't be better." Zoeller said during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Jefferson's showcasing pop-up in Southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. "As tastes in whiskey have become more diverse, there's a growing curiosity about new and unique whiskies here."

Jefferson's flagship bourbon exemplifies a masterful balance of aromas and flavors, achieved through a unique blending process of bourbons with varying mash bills and ages, as well as innovative aging techniques. This versatility makes it equally appealing when sipped neat, on the rocks or used as a premium base for cocktails.

To capitalize on Korea's growing interest in bourbon, Jefferson's introduced its first-ever "Jefferson's Old Fashioned Week" in Korea, a ten-day event showcasing the bourbon in partnership with iconic bars across the nation. The event, which concluded on Saturday, offered Korean consumers an immersive experience with Jefferson’s.

During the event, bartenders crafted unique twists on the classic old-fashioned cocktail, designed to highlight Jefferson's nuanced flavor profile.

"We're excited to offer our Korean consumers the opportunity to experience Jefferson's Bourbon in a variety of ways," Zoeller said. "Our bourbon blends notes of brown sugar and lemon, complemented by complex flavors of vanilla, peach and toffee, finishing with a smooth, honey-like warmth. This makes it an ideal choice for crafting an old-fashioned."

The campaign not only introduced the brand to a broader audience, but also expanded Jefferson’s distribution network in Korea.