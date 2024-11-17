[Herald Interview] There’s no wrong way to enjoy bourbon: Jefferson's founder

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] There’s no wrong way to enjoy bourbon: Jefferson's founderBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov. 17, 2024 - 15:44
Jefferson’s Bourbon Founder and Chief Strategist Trey Zoeller explores experimenting in Korea by pairing its bourbon with local culinary practices and pursuing partnerships with cultural industries as his brand establishes its foothold here.
Ahead of the first anniversary of Kentucky-born Jefferson's Bourbon’s debut in Korea, Zoeller visited Seoul for the first time to introduce and share the allure of the brand to a growing number of bourbon enthusiasts in the country.
He said his brand remains open to creative partnerships within the country’s booming cultural industries, from Korean series and films to K-pop. "I am fully open to fun and great collaborations with the cultural industry now booming in Korea. At the end of the day, it's up to the consumers on how to enjoy our whiskey," he said.
After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Jefferson’s Bourbon made its return to the global market with its inaugural launch in Korea last December, tapping into the expanding Asian market. The brand is renowned for its complex and sophisticated flavor profiles, which distinguish it in the competitive bourbon category among discerning consumers.
"I've noticed that Korean consumers' interest in bourbon whiskey has grown significantly in recent years, so the timing couldn't be better." Zoeller said during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Jefferson's showcasing pop-up in Southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. "As tastes in whiskey have become more diverse, there's a growing curiosity about new and unique whiskies here."
Jefferson's flagship bourbon exemplifies a masterful balance of aromas and flavors, achieved through a unique blending process of bourbons with varying mash bills and ages, as well as innovative aging techniques. This versatility makes it equally appealing when sipped neat, on the rocks or used as a premium base for cocktails.
To capitalize on Korea's growing interest in bourbon, Jefferson's introduced its first-ever "Jefferson's Old Fashioned Week" in Korea, a ten-day event showcasing the bourbon in partnership with iconic bars across the nation. The event, which concluded on Saturday, offered Korean consumers an immersive experience with Jefferson’s.
During the event, bartenders crafted unique twists on the classic old-fashioned cocktail, designed to highlight Jefferson's nuanced flavor profile.
"We're excited to offer our Korean consumers the opportunity to experience Jefferson's Bourbon in a variety of ways," Zoeller said. "Our bourbon blends notes of brown sugar and lemon, complemented by complex flavors of vanilla, peach and toffee, finishing with a smooth, honey-like warmth. This makes it an ideal choice for crafting an old-fashioned."
The campaign not only introduced the brand to a broader audience, but also expanded Jefferson’s distribution network in Korea.
By collaborating with Seoul's renowned whiskey venues like Sound Planet, V-Lounge, Pussyfoot Saloon and 232, Jefferson has strategically positioned itself among bourbon enthusiasts.
Jefferson’s approach to the Korean market involves pairing its bourbon with local culinary traditions, a concept Zoeller developed in collaboration with his friend, Chef Edward Lee, who is currently gaining popularity in Korea through the Netflix series, "Black and White Chef."
"A few years ago, while dining with Chef Edward and friends, we experimented with pairing bourbon with food, particularly his spicy Korean-style fried chicken. After months of testing, we created the 'Chef’s Collaboration' bourbon by blending Jefferson’s Rye with straight bourbon, discovering a perfect balance of fruity and spicy flavors ideal for complementing bold dishes like Korean cuisine." Zoeller said.
Recognizing the importance of consumer engagement, Jefferson’s has integrated an educational component into its market strategy. During his visit, Zoeller hosted classes for bartenders and the public in Seoul, fostering expertise and building brand loyalty. The sessions featured the brand’s story and offered exclusive tastings of unreleased products, cultivating a sense of exclusivity among Korean bourbon enthusiasts.
"Jefferson's Bourbon is perfect for those who prefer a smooth bourbon. It's also ideal for consumers looking for reasonably priced premium bourbons or for those new to the category," Zoeller said, emphasizing its appeal to a diverse audience.
Jefferson’s has achieved success in the US by balancing respect for bourbon-making traditions with a forward-thinking approach. The philosophy is evident in its innovative aging techniques, including its signature ocean-aged bourbon, which Zoeller plans to introduce to Korea in the coming years.
"While we stay true to traditional methods that ensure quality, we also believe that to elevate quality and create innovative products, we need to build on and improve past techniques," he explained.
Zoeller’s dual reputation as a custodian of bourbon tradition and a pioneer of innovation, bolstered by his induction into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame last year, adds gravitas to Jefferson’s marketing strategy in Korea.
