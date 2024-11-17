Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape

The darker side of fame continue to haunt stars as the South Korean entertainment scene has recently been rocked by a series of incidents involving "sasaeng" fans -- meaning obsessive fans who engage in behaviors that invade the privacy of celebrities, including stalking.

IST Entertainment, home to the popular K-pop group The Boyz, revealed on its fan cafe site Thursday that member Sunwoo was ambushed by a sasaeng fan hiding in the emergency stairwell where the group members live as he was returning home.

“During the process of restraining the sasaeng fan, who was attempting to flee, (Sunwoo and staff member) were repeatedly assaulted. The individual has been arrested as an offender on charges of trespassing and assault, and a police investigation is currently underway,” the agency reported.

The company also disclosed that The Boyz have been facing repeated unauthorized visits from sasaeng fans to the boy band's agency, hair salons, home, as well as airports and flights. The agency added it recently discovered a GPS tracker attached to the group's vehicle and deliberate damage to a separate vehicle's tires.

According to IST Entertainment, both incidents involving the group's vehicles have been reported to the police as part of its continued efforts to protect the group's safety.

Singer and actor Kim Jae-joong has also recently been targeted by a sasaeng fan who posted fabricated photos on social media, falsely suggesting that Kim was in a romantic relationship with the individual. On Wednesday, Kim addressed the issue through his fan platform, Fromm, clarifying that the photos had been heavily edited and that the rumors about a relationship with the account owner were completely false.

“I’ve already found out their name and resident registration number, and I’ve also received photos of their face. I remember who they are,” Kim said through Fromm.