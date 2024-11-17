Akamus and RIAS Chamber Choir debut as one in Korea

This year’s Hanwha Classic, a concert series dedicated to early music, will bring together two ensembles whose first collaboration in 1992 was regarded as a musical symbol of German unificaiton.

The Academy for Ancient Music Berlin (Akamus) was founded in 1982 in East Berlin, and the RIAS Chamber Choir was established in 1948 within the American-occupied sector of West Berlin. In 1992, they began performing together and have since developed a close relationship, performing together and expanding their musical horizons by exploring new repertoire that both ensembles had rarely performed previously.

While this marks Akamus' third visit and the RIAS Chamber Choir's second visit to Korea, this weekend’s performances mark the first time the two groups will perform as a complete ensemble in the country.

The two ensembles are renowned in showcasing the highest level of artistry and opening new horizons in Baroque sacred music through their performances and recordings.

Akamus, recognized as one of the world's leading chamber orchestras specializing in historically informed performance, boasts around 100 recordings and has won major recording awards, such as the Grammy Award, Diapason d'Or, Gramophone Award, Choc de Classica, and the Annual Prize of the German Record Critics' Award.

The RIAS Chamber Choir is led by artistic director and conductor Justin Doyle and consists of 34 multinational vocalists, including Korean soprano Kim Mi-young and tenor Hong Min-sub. It is known for its extensive repertoire, which includes performances of Renaissance and Baroque music as well as works from the Classical and Romantic periods.

Hanwha Classic, a cultural initiative of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha, was launched in 2013 to support early music — classical music composed in the Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque periods — and has introduced internationally renowned early music artists to South Korea.

The two ensembles will present Bach -- Cantata "Ich hatte viel Bekummernis" and Handel’s Dixit Dominus (HWV 232) on Saturday. On Sunday, in addition to Bach’s Cantada "Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis, the performance will showcase Bach’s Magnificat.

All tickets are priced at 50,000 won ($36).