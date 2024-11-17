Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey

Only 2.5 percent of senior citizens are willing to go live with their children when they are sick, while the majority prefer to remain in their current homes, according to a survey published Sunday.

The study, titled “Senior Citizens' Living Environment and Awareness of Senior Life in 2023,” conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, revealed that 87.2 percent of senior citizen respondents expressed a desire to continue living where they live. Meanwhile, 8.1 percent hoped to move to homes with better living conditions, and 4.7 percent favored senior-only housing that provides meals and other convenient services.

Senior citizens are usually defined as those 65 and older, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Even when facing health issues that make independent living challenging, nearly half (48.9 percent) said they still wish to remain in their current homes. In contrast, only 2.5 percent expressed a preference for living with their children or siblings, while 4.3 percent indicated they would consider moving closer to their family members.

Other options included moving to senior-only housing (16.5 percent) or entering senior care centers (27.7 percent).

The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs noted the importance of improving the residential environments for senior citizens. “It is critical to raise public awareness about adapting homes to meet the needs of senior residents. Enhancing their living conditions can help prevent accidents such as falls and fires while increasing their overall comfort and convenience.”