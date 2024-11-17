N. Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th day

Most Popular
N. Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th dayBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 17, 2024 - 10:51
North Korea's jamming of GPS signals across the border with South Korea continued Sunday for the 10th consecutive day, the military said.
GPS jamming was detected in the northern part of Gangwon Province early Sunday morning, according to the military.
The latest jamming attacks began near the northwestern islands before they began spreading to the northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces last Thursday.
The military has said the jamming has involved weaker signals than in May and June and lasted for shorter periods over various directions.
The jamming appears to be a North Korean military exercise in responding to the possible appearance of drones, according to the military.
Pyongyang has recently accused Seoul of sending drones over the North.
The jamming does not affect South Korean military equipment or operations but could disrupt civilian vessels and aircraft, the military has said. (Yonhap)
