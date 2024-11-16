Most Popular
BTS' Jin tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with 'Running Wild'By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 16, 2024 - 15:53
Jin of K-pop superband BTS has topped iTunes charts in 70 countries with his latest release, "Running Wild," his agency said Saturday.
The lead track of his new album, released Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts across various nations, such as Australia, Finland and Brazil, as of 9 a.m. the following day, according to BigHit Music.
His first solo album, "Happy," landed atop the iTunes "top album" charts in 48 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Ecuador.
"Running Wild" is a pop-rock genre piece about the warmth, brightness and passion inspired by love.
