Yoon holds 1st summit with sultan of Brunei to boost bilateral ties

Yoon holds 1st summit with sultan of Brunei to boost bilateral tiesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 16, 2024 - 10:55
President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Friday (local time) to explore ways to expand bilateral ties across defense industry, infrastructure and digital technologies, Yoon's office said.
Their first summit took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Lima, Peru.
Yoon highlighted the bilateral economic ties in crude oil trade and construction projects, expressing hope to expand cooperation to include new areas such as defense industries, smart cities and digital technologies, his office said.
Sultan Bolkiah recognized the contributions of South Korean companies to Brunei's major infrastructure developments and committed to further expanding cooperation in areas of climate change and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, it noted.
