[New in Korean] Endless trials and tribulations on journey to adulthood

"How to Grow Up Without Dying"

By Kang Ji-young

Vookda

Known for her gripping noir series "The Killer’s Shopping Mall," which has been adapted into a Disney+ series starring Lee Dong-wook, author Kang Ji-young has captivated audiences with her dark, thrilling narratives.

In her latest novel, Kang explores another thriller narrative, blending fantasy with the existential challenges faced by a girl named J, trapped in an endless loop of reincarnation. Each time she dies, she is reborn on the same day, at the same time, and to the same parents. With every life, the weight of accumulated memories and past pains grows heavier, bringing with it more suffering.

J finds herself repeatedly reliving her life, yearning to experience adulthood just once. However, the indifference and neglect of the adults around her, her parents' infidelity, domestic strife, bullying and crimes and accidents lead to her inevitable demise. With each painful cycle, J realizes that becoming an adult feels almost like a miracle.

In her many lives, J discovers So-young, a girl whose fate is intertwined with hers. Even in the most desperate situations, the two act as each other's salvation, with So-young sacrificing herself to save J. In turn, J fights to break free from her predetermined destiny.

Kang’s works continue to captivate readers worldwide. Recently, her book "Madam Shim: The Killer" was sold to Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group for an advance of over 200 million won ($142,000), with translation rights under discussion in over 10 countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain, according to its publisher, Jaeum & Moeum Publishing.