Your idols' style by agency

The popularity of K-pop has grown significantly in recent years, reaching a point where many around the world at least recognize the names of several groups, if not their music. Younger audiences especially have become familiar with K-pop and can distinguish its sound from other genres. However, global K-pop fans new to the genre may struggle to recognize the unique styles of the powerhouse agencies behind some of the biggest groups. For fans of the genre with an appreciation of its history, however, it is well known that the scene was once dominated by the “Big Three” agencies: SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment. And each was known for a distinct musical style and unique approach to idol training, vocal delivery and visual presentation. SM Entertainment: Pioneering, visually driven Founded by Lee Soo-man, SM Entertainment is often credited with pioneering the K-pop idol training system. Lee, a tech-savvy figure, influenced the agency’s artistic and business approach, fostering groups like NCT, EXO and aespa.

Unlike JYP and YG, which depended on star producers like Bang Si-hyuk and Teddy, respectively, SM developed a sophisticated "artists and repertoire" -- or A&R -- system to source songs for each act, contributing to a unique and polished sound. Despite having in-house songwriters such as Kenzie and Yoo Young-jin, SM sought international talent early on. For instance, 1998's “Dreams Come True” for girl group S.E.S. was written by Finnish producer Risto Asikainen, and BoA’s early hit “No. 1” was composed by Norwegian songwriter Ziggy. This global collaboration helped shape the distinctive, progressive sound that SM artists embody today. “SM Entertainment’s style, particularly for girl groups like f(x) and Red Velvet, blends elements of Eurodance pop with unique K-pop qualities, sometimes incorporating rock or rap for a dynamic, unconventional progression,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. How the songs are finally selected also reflects Lee’s tastes, resulting in a cohesive musical identity that resonates with the agency’s fan base, affectionately known as "Pink Blood." SM trainees are ingrained with a vocal style that emphasizes clear, strong projection, particularly in pop and electronic dance music, according to local K-pop vocal trainer So Su-lyn. SM places a strong emphasis on visual appeal, grooming its idols for polished and refined images. SM artists, including NCT, EXO and aespa, often boast visually appealing lineups designed to evoke widespread fan admiration. JYP Entertainment: Natural, relatable Founded by singer Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment has a history of evolving musical styles across generations of idols. In its early days, Park’s influence was significant, with many songs reflecting his blend of American soul, R&B and hip-hop with a Korean melodic touch. This was evident in groups like g.o.d, Rain, 2PM and Wonder Girls.

JYP’s approach to group concepts also varies by gender. Boy bands like 2PM emphasized a powerful, intense style focused on hip-hop and electronic sounds with a distinctly masculine flair. “Girl groups, meanwhile, leaned into cuteness and sensuality, often incorporating catchy hooks and approachable aesthetics. JYP girl groups tended to maintain thematic continuity across generations, with earlier concepts emphasizing traditional gender roles, a trend that shifted with newer acts like Itzy,” Lim said. Park is known for his philosophy of “half air, half sound” in vocal technique, prioritizing natural, relatable performances even if they’re not technically perfect. “JYP Entertainment focuses on the artist’s natural persona, aiming to connect with audiences through authenticity,” a local K-pop agency official said. “This approach gives JYP idols a relatable charm that resonates with fans at a deeper level.” Park’s influence also extends to the agency’s focus on alluring stage presence, creating performances that highlight the unique charms of JYP groups. YG Entertainment: Hip-hop, individuality YG Entertainment’s music style is heavily influenced by founder Yang Hyun-suk and in-house producer Teddy, both of whom are steeped in hip-hop. This style combines American hip-hop’s raw energy with local sensibilities to create a unique sound. Unlike JYP, which differentiates musical styles by gender, YG typically maintains a similar style across its roster, irrespective of gender.

Girl group 2NE1, for instance, embodied a masculine, hip-hop vibe in both lyrics and sound, not unlike YG boy bands. Big Bang, too, showcased rap-heavy hip-hop with bold electronic sounds in hits like “Lie” and “Last Farewell,” appealing across all age groups with their melodic hooks, reminiscent of classic ’90s K-pop. “This catchy, singable chorus style has become a signature for YG acts, from 1TYM and Jinusean to Big Bang, Winner, Blackpink and newer groups like Baby Monster,” said Lim. “Of the ‘Big Three,’ YG Entertainment arguably has the strongest and most distinct musical identity.” Hybe: Diverse styles under one roof It is challenging to name one style for Hybe due to its multilabel system encompassing seven subsidiaries, each with its own distinct sound. Labels like Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab and Ador, represented by popular K-pop groups Seventeen, Enhypen and NewJeans, respectively, each bring unique musical elements together under Hybe’s umbrella. Formerly Big Hit Entertainment, Hybe’s identity initially revolved around BTS, the most successful K-pop act in history. Lim explained that BTS debuted with a hip-hop-inspired sound, drawing from the Billboard-topping hip-hop hits of the early 2010s.

