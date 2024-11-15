Seoul’s bid for early Yoon-Trump meeting faces slim odds

South Korea’s bid to secure an early meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President-elect Donald Trump, leveraging Yoon’s trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and G-20 summits in South America, now appears unlikely, a senior presidential official in Seoul said.

“Trump’s team has been informing all embassies that, with their focus on key appointments and domestic issues, meetings with foreign leaders are unlikely before the inauguration,” the presidential official said on condition of anonymity, during a press briefing in Lima, Peru, Thursday.

“With the recent conclusion of the US election, President-elect Trump is devoting considerable time to domestic political matters,” the official added. He is to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025.

The official further explained, “It is true that many of America’s partner countries, including ours, have explored the possibility of holding a preliminary meeting with Trump.”

Since Trump’s victory, Yoon has shown a strong commitment to meeting with the US president-elect at the earliest opportunity, aiming to build rapport and engage in dialogue before Trump’s inauguration -- a diplomatic move unprecedented for a sitting South Korean president. There is no record of a South Korean president meeting with a US president-elect before their inauguration in the US.

The unnamed official emphasized that the most likely scenario is to complete the itinerary and return as planned, adding, "However, we will continue discussions with President-elect Trump’s team regarding policy matters and leader-to-leader engagement."

Yoon embarked on his trip Thursday to attend the APEC summit in Lima on Friday and Saturday, followed by the G20 Leaders' Summit on Monday and Tuesday.