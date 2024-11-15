Samsung, LG clean up at CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Samsung Electronics is recognized with 29 prizes at the CES 2025 Innovation Awards. (Samsung Electronics)

Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were recognized with a slew of prizes at the CES 2025 Innovation Awards for their newest products, ahead of the world’s largest tech trade show set to be held in Las Vegas in January.

In this year’s program, Samsung won 29 awards, including four best of innovation products, while LG received 24 awards with three top innovation winners.

The Consumer Technology Association organizes the annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology. This year, the association announced distinguishing products and technologies across 33 product categories.

For Samsung, its visual display business stood out, earning 16 innovation awards, with three best of innovation winners, including the latest flagship organic light-emitting diode TVs incorporating AI features.

Honorees are given to the top-scoring products in each category, while the best of innovation award is given to the highest-scoring products in the entire program.

Samsung said its Galaxy Buds3 Pro wireless earphones were named the best of innovation winner in the headphones and personal audio sector for its premium sound, adaptive noise control and sleek design.

The company's Galaxy AI has been chosen as an honoree for imaging, while the Galaxy Z Fold6 made the list in the category of gaming and esports for its powerful performance, equipping the cutting-edge Snapdragon mobile processor and an upgraded cooling system.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series topped the list in the computer hardware and components sector, incorporating premium 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The Galaxy Watch7 also won the prize.

Samsung's advanced semiconductor products were also chosen as winners in the annual award program. The company's 10.7 gigabits-per-second LPDDR5X DRAM and Exynos W1000 for wearable devices were honorees, along with the chip giant's next-generation telephoto camera solution, All Lens on Prism.