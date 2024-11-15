Olafur Eliasson's new installation gives 'sense of presence' through standing still

Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson unveiled his new work “Breathing earth sphere” on Friday in Sinan county in South Jeolla Province, South Korea, as part of the county’s public art project.

Known for integrating natural phenomena with human sensory experiences by using elemental forces such as light, water, and air, Eliasson's new work resonates with his ongoing exploration of the natural world, particularly synthesizing the inherent characteristics of Dochodo, one of the county's 1,004 islands.

Sinan-gun, Korea's largest archipelago, is home to more than 2,000 species of flora and fauna. The county’s public art project aims to transform each island into an art destination. The tidal flats in Sinan, known in Korean as "getbol," were inscribed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in 2021.

“If we are to ensure the long-term health of the planet, we need to listen to the earth, to plants, trees, other living species, and to the soil that supports us. We can only really do so by upending the assumption of human domination over all other beings on earth and accepting our status as merely ‘one among many types of life,” Eliasson said.