Registration for free Deoksugung concert to open Monday

Registration for a free classical concert at Deoksugung, featuring a local ensemble of a violinist, cellist and pianist, starts Monday.

On Nov. 27, violinist Song Ji-won, cellist Lee Kyung-jun and pianist Son Jung-bum will present three works from Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s -- Op. 11, Op. 68/5 and Op. 90 -- in a biannual music festival at the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace’s Seokjo Hall, a Western-style neoclassical stone building completed in 1910.

The musicians come from the Kumho Soloists, a chamber ensemble run by the Kumho Cultural Foundation, the event’s co-host along with the Korea Heritage Service. The first concert took place at the hall in 2015.

Starting in 2018, the foundation and the agency have been jointly organizing the event, which in 2020 became a biannual festival taking place in June and November. The concert used to take place as many as 11 times a year.

The first 80 people who register at royal.cha.go.kr will be able to book seats for the 70-minute performance starting at 7 p.m. The registration link will open at 11 a.m. Monday. Ten spots will be reserved for walk-ins aged 65 and above and foreign nationals, upon showing proper ID on the concert day, Nov. 27.