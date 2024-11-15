Performances of Korean heritage to take place in Argentina

Performances of traditional Korean music and dance will take place later this month in Argentina to reciprocate a tango performance by dancers from the South American nation last year in Korea.

The National Intangible Heritage Center, run by the Korea Heritage Service, will host the performance “K-Intangible Heritage Festival: Noldagasena” twice at the Central Theater of Salta and once at the National Sarmiento Cultural Center in Buenos Aires on Nov. 16, 17 and 24.

“Noldagasena” is a work that shows the value of the Korean intangible cultural heritage community and the lives of masters nationally recognized for spreading such heritage, the center said.

It added that 26 artists will take part in traditional performances such as “talchum,” a genre that encompasses dance, music and theater alongside contemporary music and dance. Also to be showcased are “Beompae,” a genre of Buddhist chants and songs, and “byeolsingut,” or peace rituals carried out by the residents of a village.

“We want to continue planning and producing creative intangible heritage performances that can promote the value of Korean intangible heritage to the world,” said an official at the National Intangible Heritage Center.

“The aim after all is to enable people around the globe to enjoy Korea’s national heritage together and share the value of diversity,” the official added.

The center is planning a separate event to mark Kimchi Day on Nov. 22 in Argentina. In July last year, Argentina became the first foreign country to adopt such an observance to honor the Korean dish of fermented vegetables.

A music festival will follow the Kimchi Day event, according to the official. “It will be a great opportunity to widely publicize the value and excellence of Korean intangible cultural heritage in South America,” the official said.