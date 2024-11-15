Home

Stray Kids to wrap up 2024 with ‘Skzhop Hiptape’

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 15:48

Graphic artwork for Stray Kids' upcoming Graphic artwork for Stray Kids' upcoming "Skzhop Hiptape" (JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will adorn the end of the year with the release of their new album, “Skzhop Hiptape,” on Dec. 13.

The group announced Friday via social media the upcoming release of the new album by unveiling its first teaser, showcasing graphic artwork.

“Skzhop Hiptape” is a creative combination of the group’s initials with “hip-hop.” It suggests that the album will feature the type of hip-hop music that defines Stray Kids.

The teaser clip shows two glowing red and blue spheres causing intense ripples on a calm water surface. As the waves grow stronger, the video ends with the merging of “Skz” and “Hop” in striking typographic design.

Stray Kids have made a name for themselves since the release of their 2022 mini album “Oddinary,” with their latest album “Ate” becoming their fifth consecutive release to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

“Ate” also achieved major commercial success in the US, surpassing 500,000 sales and receiving its seventh gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Stray Kids also released their second Japanese LP, “Giant,” on Wednesday.

The album topped the Oricon Daily Album Chart for two consecutive days immediately upon its release, further solidifying their popularity in the region.

