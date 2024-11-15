Hyundai donates EVs to support UN hunger relief with sustainable transport

Sara Adam (center), UN World Food Programme director of management services; Lee Hang-soo (center left), Hyundai’s senior vice president of policy support; and Stephen Anderson (center right), director of WFP’s UAE office, pose with WFP staff alongside the donated Ioniq 5 vehicles at a handover ceremony in Dubai on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has donated eight Ioniq 5 electric vehicles to the United Nations World Food Programme to support its humanitarian missions with cleaner, more sustainable transportation, the automaker said Friday.

As the world’s largest hunger-relief organization, WFP is at the forefront of efforts to end food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly in areas affected by conflict and extreme poverty. Through this partnership, Hyundai and WFP aim to make humanitarian aid efforts more eco-friendly by incorporating electric vehicles into WFP’s global operations.

“By integrating eco-friendly technology into humanitarian aid, Hyundai, together with WFP, hopes to set an example of sustainable practices within the global aid community,” a Hyundai official said.

The handover ceremony took place at WFP’s vehicle base in Dubai on Thursday. It marked the official start of Hyundai’s partnership with WFP, aimed at helping the organization reduce its carbon footprint as it delivers food and supplies to communities in need, the company said.

The event was attended by senior representatives from both organizations, including Lee Hang-soo, Hyundai’s senior vice president of policy support; Sara Adam, director of WFP’s management services division; and Stephen Anderson, director of WFP’s UAE Office.