Debate heats up: Should police do so much for Suneung takers?

A college aspirant is escorted by police to a test site for the national college entrance exam, in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

On the day of South Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam, known as Suneung, police go above and beyond to ensure that no test-taker misses this once-a-year opportunity.

However, not everyone is convinced that this level of police involvement is necessary, particularly when it comes to tasks that seem more like personal favors, such as escorting latecomers and delivering identification documents.

According to the National Police Agency on Friday, for this year’s Suneung, held on Thursday, police officers ferried 154 students to test sites in police vehicles and hand-delivered forgotten ID slips for nine students.

In response, users on Blind, an anonymous online platform for discussions about employers, took issue with the police engaging in such specific tasks.

"I don’t understand why tardy test-takers take advantage of police cars," one user said. "It’s such a misuse of public resources," another remarked. Others stressed that police resources should be prioritized for emergencies and that escorting students is outside their official duties and responsibilities.

As per local sources cited by Yonhap News Agency, some police officers were dissatisfied with performing tasks they felt were a matter of "personal responsibility."

Others, however, appreciate the extra effort police are putting in.

One user stated on Blind that if someone’s future hinges on such a life-defining test, "20 to 30 minutes" of police time once a year is not too much to ask. Another commenter contended that unforeseen circumstances could have necessitated police rides.

The Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers stipulates that the duties of police officials are “to protect the freedom and rights of the people and the inviolable basic human rights of all individuals and to maintain public order in society.”

In preparation for the nationwide exam on Thursday, over 11,000 police personnel were deployed at 1,282 test sites across 17 cities and provinces to ensure a smooth test experience for around 520,000 exam takers. Their duties ranged from transporting exam papers to patrolling nearby test sites and ensuring the safe delivery of answer sheets after the exam.