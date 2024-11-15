Home

'Suneung sharp' becomes coveted item after college entrance exam

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 14:21

This year's mechanical pencil for Suneung exam (Yonhap) This year's mechanical pencil for Suneung exam (Yonhap)

The sleek, mint-colored mechanical pencil distributed to students taking Korea’s college entrance exam, or Suneung, has become a sought-after item in the online secondhand market.

Dubbed the “Suneung sharp,” the mechanical pencil is going for around 10,000 won ($7.10) on secondhand platforms such as Bungaejangter and Karrot Market as of Friday, the day after the country’s all-important College Scholastic Ability Test.

The mechanical pencil, along with a black marker, is provided to all students taking the exam at the test site for free, as personal stationery is strictly prohibited during the exam to prevent cheating.

The "Suneung sharp” has long been a staple collectible among stationery aficionados, with some students purchasing it in advance to get a feel for test supplies ahead of the exam. This year’s bright mint color is said to have driven additional demand. In previous years, the pencils were typically produced in more muted or darker tones: white in 2020, yellow ochre in 2021, dark olive green in 2022 and beige in 2023.

Since 2006, the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which administers the state-run test, and the Ministry of Education have produced a pencil in a new color each year to ensure no overlap with previous colors.

