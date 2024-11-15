Home

33 conductors caught operating subway after drinking; only 3 disciplined

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 12:15

(123rf) (123rf)

Government data showed Friday that 33 Seoul subway conductors were caught operating the train while under the influence of alcohol, but only three of them were subject to disciplinary actions.

The conductors operated the subway with blood alcohol content ranging from 0.02 percent to 0.29 percent, and 0.08 percent on average, according to Seoul Metro data submitted to the ruling People Power Party's Yoon Young-hee on the Seoul Metropolitan Council.

Of the three who faced punitive actions, two were suspended for a month while the other had a cut in wages.

South Korea's Railroad Safety Act bans conductors from operating a subway train under the influence of alcohol, and those with a BAC level of 0.02 percent or higher can be subject to can be subject to criminal punishment. Seoul Metro regulations also seek disciplinary actions when a conductor has refused a sobriety test or is a repeat offender.

When a conductor is found to be inebriated before operating the subway, the employee is banned from operation for the day and is subject to receive safety lessons.

"Conductors operating while drunk can be attributed to lenient disciplinary actions. There needs to be stronger punishment, particularly for conductors who frequently operate the subway while drunk," Yoon said.

