Yoon arrives in Peru to attend APEC summit

In this photo provided by the presidential office, President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from left) shakes hands with Paulo Fernando Duclos Parodi (2nd from right), the Peruvian ambassador to South Korea, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Nov. 14, Thursday, before departing for Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Peru on Thursday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet world leaders to discuss security and economic issues.

On Friday, Yoon will deliver a keynote speech as South Korea prepares to host next year's APEC summit and join the main session and CEO summit.

On the same day, Yoon is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the margins of the summit.

On Saturday, he is set to hold a summit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and attend a ceremony to sign the nameplate of a vessel being built by a South Korean company at a shipyard in Peru.

In Lima, Yoon plans to hold a series of bilateral talks with Ishiba and the leaders of Vietnam, Brunei, Canada and other Asia-Pacific nations, with discussions under way to arrange a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, presidential office said.

On Sunday, he will fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the Group of 20 summit. (Yonahp)