Yoon arrives in Peru to attend APEC summit

Yoon arrives in Peru to attend APEC summitBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 11:12
President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Peru on Thursday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet world leaders to discuss security and economic issues.
On Friday, Yoon will deliver a keynote speech as South Korea prepares to host next year's APEC summit and join the main session and CEO summit.
On the same day, Yoon is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the margins of the summit.
On Saturday, he is set to hold a summit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and attend a ceremony to sign the nameplate of a vessel being built by a South Korean company at a shipyard in Peru.
In Lima, Yoon plans to hold a series of bilateral talks with Ishiba and the leaders of Vietnam, Brunei, Canada and other Asia-Pacific nations, with discussions under way to arrange a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, presidential office said.
On Sunday, he will fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the Group of 20 summit. (Yonahp)
