S. Korean trade minister discusses supply chain at APEC CEO summit in Peru

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo attended an economic event for business executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, where he exchanged views on the global supply chain with other participants, his office said Friday.

In the event held Wednesday, Cheong also highlighted that his country sought to gain insights from Peru about preparing for the annual summit of 21 global leaders as Seoul is set to host the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

During his visit, Cheong attended an event hosted by the US National Center for APEC, where he met US business leaders, including Antony Cook, corporate vice president of Microsoft.

The two discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic ties between South Korea and the United States, particularly on supply chains of major industries, including artificial intelligence chips, the ministry added.

The trade minister also held separate bilateral meetings with counterparts from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia to explore collaborative strategies for addressing potential changes under the incoming US administration. (Yonhap)