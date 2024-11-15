Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream
  2. 2

    Korea to take action if currency falls more

    Korea to take action if currency falls more
  3. 3

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial
  5. 5

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low
  1. 6

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry
  2. 7

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
  3. 8

    Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion

    Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion
  4. 9

    Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0

    Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
  5. 10

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
소아쌤

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on sidelines of APEC summit in Peru

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 10:52

    • Link copied

This photo, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry on Nov. 15, Friday, shows Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, meeting on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, Thursday. (Yonhap) This photo, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry on Nov. 15, Friday, shows Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, meeting on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, have held talks on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Peru, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The top diplomats of the two nations held a meeting in Lima on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and North Korean issues, according to the ministry.

It marked the first in-person meeting between Cho and Iwaya since the top Japanese diplomat took office last month with the launch of the new leadership in Tokyo under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

In the meeting, they decided to make efforts to "wisely" manage pending issues between the two nations and upgrade the bilateral relationship to another level.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of the two nations' diplomatic relationship next year, Cho and Iwaya have agreed to closely cooperate to prepare for various commemorative projects, the ministry said.

On North Korea, they shared the view that North Korea's troop deployment to Russia poses a "serious" threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond it.

To deal with deepening military ties between the North and Russia and Pyongyang's nuclear issue, Cho and Iwaya stressed the need to closely cooperate between Seoul and Tokyo as well as bolster trilateral cooperation also involving the United States. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines