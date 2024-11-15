Coach Hong cites single-minded focus as key to success in World Cup qualifying

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo awaits the start of his team's Group B match against Kuwait in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualification at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Nov. 14, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea men's football head coach Hong Myung-bo took the reins in July under less-than-ideal circumstances, dogged by criticism of an unfair hiring process by the Korea Football Association. He was booed lustily by home fans before, during and after his first match, a World Cup qualifier against Palestine on Sept. 5 in Seoul. That the match ended in a goalless draw only added fuel to the fire.

With each passing match, though, Hong has gradually come to be viewed in a different light. Boo birds had disappeared by the time South Korea defeated Iraq 3-2 on Oct. 15 at home for their third consecutive victory in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualification.

After the winning streak reached four with a 3-1 win over Kuwait in Kuwait City Thursday night, Hong said he found himself in an ideal situation.

"Since I decided to take this job, I've been carrying one simple but clear message in my head. And that is to qualify for the World Cup," Hong said at his postmatch presser at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. "We have a few more matches left in this phase, but I think this is a great situation for me to really stay focused. It's the polar opposite from what I faced during my first stint with the national team."

Hong previously coached South Korea from 2013 to 2014, a tenure that ended after the country's exit from the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Hong was thrust into the job about a year out from the big tournament, and he didn't have much runway to build his team. This time, though, Hong got the job nearly two years ahead of the World Cup, giving him ample time to leave his fingerprints on the squad.

South Korea now lead Group B in the third round with 13 points from four wins and a draw. They have outscored their opponents 11-4.

South Korea dominated the first half and scored twice, but the defense was a bit leaky in the second half. They were lucky to concede just one goal.

"In terms of our attack, the two halves weren't that much different, but it is disappointing to have conceded a goal in the second half," Hong said. "But it felt great to be able to win the first of our two away matches this month. We started dominating the opponent from the beginning and scored our first goal early. We executed our plans really well."

Striker Oh Se-hun headed in the opening goal in the 10th minute and Son Heung-min, back after missing the two October matches with a hamstring injury, converted his own penalty some nine minutes later.

But Kuwait responded in the 60th minute with Mohammad Daham's goal. Bae Jun-ho put South Korea up 3-1 in the 74th minute but Kuwait hit a goal post later on that could have made the match more interesting down the stretch.

"In the second half, I think our players took their foot off the pedal with the two-goal lead. We were too loose," Hong said. "We've tended to allow goals in situations like that. But we were able to respond and score the third goal, and my players deserve credit for that."

Hong kept his promise and managed Son's load, subbing him out for Bae in the 64th minute.

"He's such an important part of our team. He just came back after being hobbled by injury," Hong said. "I don't think he was at his very best today, and that's why I replaced him. I will continue to protect him and manage his minutes." (Yonhap)