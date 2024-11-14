[Pressure Points] Should schools aim for phone-free learning environment?

The debate over whether to ban smartphones in the classroom continues to rage worldwide.

South Korea is no exception, as it looks to address an epidemic of smartphone addiction among young students.

In August, Rep. Cho Jung-hun of the People Power Party proposed a bill to limit smartphone use in schools. In October, the National Human Rights Commission reversed its long-standing position, ruling that schools confiscating students' phones is not a violation of their rights.

Proponents view this as a preventive measure to curb smartphone addiction and improve learning, while opponents suggest alternative solutions to protect students' digital freedoms.

The Korea Herald reached out to readers both online and offline to gather their thoughts on the issue: “Should schools forbid students from using smartphones during the school day?”

Conducive learning space

Among the strongest supporters of no-phone rules are parents, as a recent survey conducted in October by Embrain Trend Monitor showed that nearly 70 percent of the 500 surveyed parents of kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students approve of such a policy.

As key concerns, a majority of respondents identified smartphone addiction and diminished attention on learning. Over 80 percent advocated limiting smartphone use to emergencies.

As of today, with no specific law on the issue, the regulation of phones rests in the hands of individual schools.

Hwang, a mother in her late 40s with a child in middle school, firmly supports an outright ban on mobiles.

“I believe it’s the right way to battle constant exposure to smartphones,” she said. “Children lack self-regulation, and schools, where kids spend a large chunk of their time, should play a crucial role in enhancing their focus on studying.”

In response to The Korea Herald's survey on Instagram Stories, many noted that the movement has picked up steam in other parts of the world.

Instagram user @e.rby_ remarked, “In Colombia, some schools have already implemented policies restricting smartphone use,” while @ferso_en_corea chimed in, “In Mexico, (it) is prohibited to use phone until high school.”

Some also highlighted the positive outcomes achieved with phone restrictions.

“We have smartphone bans in the Netherlands. Most children and/or students feel liberated,” said Instagram user @dienderjeanine. Another user @codynmoody opined, “My schools in the US banned phone in school hours. It adds to a focused environment.”

Smartphone-induced distractions in classrooms disrupt not only pupils but also teachers.

In an October statement, the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations endorsed a phone ban, citing a survey that found 6 in 10 teachers had experienced classroom disruptions caused by smartphones, including audible notifications, doomscrolling and taking photos of classmates and teachers without their consent.

“When students use their phones, it sometimes impedes the flow of my classroom instruction," explained Oh Jae-Hyun, a 33-year-old elementary school teacher. “Having students hand in their devices before school starts would help improve their academic performance.”

Balanced approach

Although it remains to be seen to what extent the no-phone regulations, if implemented, would restrict phone access in practice, some question the necessity of a complete ban.

For one, Instagram user @anastasiagirlsays suggests a nuanced approach: “Don’t allow kids to touch their phones at school. No need to take it away.”

Lee Min-ha, a Seoul-based university student, advocates for a more flexible phone policy throughout the school day.

“I was not allowed to use my phone in middle or high school, but only during class time,” she recalled, explaining that she and her classmates had to place their devices in a collection bag before class.

“Students should be allowed to keep possession of their phones when they're not receiving classroom instruction, such as during breaks and study hall periods. Some of my friends use their mobile devices for study purposes, like note-taking and watching online courses,” she added.

A 12-year-old student surnamed Choi also championed the idea of allowing the use of phones for school-related purposes.

“Normally, we're not allowed to take out our phones out of our school bags unless it's for certain occasions, like art class, where we're allowed to look for reference drawings,” he said.

For some, the heart of the issue lies in parental responsibility for regulating their children's phone use at home, as voiced by Instagram user @the_lxzza: “Maybe parents should do their job better.” “Their parents need to be more responsible and limit screens,” @bbekah_2170 said.

Identifying herself as a mother, @siriusjuno on Instagram shared that she enforces a code of conduct for phones.

“My kids have a Nokia vintage. No internet. If parents are not responsible, government will have to be,” she argued.

For @adele_vitale_roh on Instagram, mobile dependency is an issue that requires a comprehensive approach across all sectors: "We definitely need to do something to fight smartphone addiction, both parents and schools/institutions."