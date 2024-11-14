[New in Korean] Park Seol-yeon's magical mayhem returns with credit card-wielding heroine

"A Magical Girl Rehired"

By Park Seo-lyeon

Changbi Publishers

Spoiler alert for those who have yet to dive into the first installment of Park Seol-yeon’s magical girl series, "A Magical Girl Retires." Translated by Anton Hur, the novel offers a wildly imaginative and witty twist on the magical girl genre, blending classic fantasy tropes with real-world issues like climate change. It was released worldwide in English by HarperVia in April.

The sequel picks up right where the first book left off. As the title suggests, the once-retired magical girl -- our anonymous narrator from the first book -- is reluctantly back in action.

Her weapon of choice? A credit card. Her Achilles’ heel? The crushing weight of credit card debt.

Set in a near-future Korea, the story takes place in a world where magical girls with unique powers tackle crime and rescue citizens from disasters.

After the events of the first book, the narrator tries to settle into a mundane life, juggling part-time jobs and magical training. However, when a chemical plant accident causes a toxic spill, she steps in to save the day but a chain of missions comes up involving shady cults, housing crises and youth unemployment.

In this sequel, Park not only expands her magical universe but also delivers a sharp critique of contemporary social issues. With her signature humor and limitless imagination, she crafts a vibrant, action-packed magical comedy that flips grim realities on their head.

Can she once again save the day? Through her adventures, this lovable magical girl shows us what it takes to fight for a better world.