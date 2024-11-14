[Well-curated] Jazz with a view, fusion burgers and riot of colors at flower fest

Jazz musicians perform at Mood Anchor on Sebitseom, Seoul, in April. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Jazz musicians perform at Mood Anchor on Sebitseom, Seoul, in April. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Jazz, dining, and river view: Mood Anchor on Sebitseom Mood Anchor on Sebitseom in Seocho-gu, Seoul, has quickly become a jazz lounge hot spot since reopening as a contemporary restaurant in September, following its earlier life as "Mood Seoul." Known for its unique blend of fine dining and live jazz, Mood Anchor offers a sweeping view of the Han River that serves as a stunning backdrop for its Thursday-to-Sunday jazz lounge evenings. On these nights, the restaurant attracts guests who crave a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere where music and the river view can come together. While Mood Anchor operates daily as a restaurant, the focus on jazz transforms the space, creating a warm, intimate vibe that draws diners into a world of sound. The space fills with live jazz performances spanning various styles, from classic swing and bebop to modern fusion. Framed by glass walls overlooking Seoul’s illuminated skyline, these jazz nights provide an inviting escape from the daily hustle and bustle, allowing guests to unwind in a refined yet cozy setting. The globally inspired, seafood-centric menu complements the musical atmosphere, with dishes like “Mood Anchor Signature Platter,” featuring fresh sashimi, Hong Kong-style soft-shell crab and shellfish. A curated wine list further enhances each dish, adding a refined touch to the dining experience that pairs beautifully with the evening’s jazz. For those celebrating special occasions, Mood Anchor also offers a “GoldenBlue Marina Collaboration Yacht Tour” package, complete with a couple’s dinner, wine pairing and a yacht tour along the Han River. Reservations are recommended through the CatchTable app.

A "Bust" burger at Micooksik (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) A "Bust" burger at Micooksik (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Inside Micooksik (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) Inside Micooksik (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

'Bust' burger at Micooksik For those of you who are tired of grilled beef burgers or fried chicken sandwiches, try Micooksik, a burger restaurant located near Naebang Station on Subway Line No. 7. In a term that may sound strange to English speakers, the “bust" burger is the one and only thing on the menu. It's a combination of a burger and what Koreans call "toast," a sandwich on toasted white sandwich bread. The burger, which costs 12,900 won, is filled with 120 grams of thickly-sliced chuck flap tail topped with onions and cheese in a crispy bun. The taste is simple but very intense thanks to the clear-cut ingredients. The juiciness of the steak inside keeps the burger tasting tender until the last bite. The use of baguette bread for the buns, which are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, was a clever pick. Micooksik’s only side dish is Tater Tots (3,900 won), which pairs nicely with the burger for a crunchier taste. You can add seasoned beef and cheese on the side for an extra 2,600 won. Micooksik's homemade truffle mayo is great drizzled on top of Tater Tots, offering up another taste of the restaurant's imagined version of American food. Micooksik is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m except on Sundays.

2023 Yangjae Flower Festa (Seocho-gu Office) 2023 Yangjae Flower Festa (Seocho-gu Office)

Festival of flowers Make your weekend bloom at the Yangjae Flower Festa. Think flowers are just for special occasions? Think again. This weekend, you can immerse yourself in a world of blossoms at the Yangjae Flower Festa, where you’ll see, smell and experience the beauty of flowers like never before. From vibrant floral displays to hands-on workshops, the Flower Festa offers something for everyone. In the Flower Zone, you’ll find stunning floral arrangements and home “plante-riors” crafted by 100 talented florists as part of the Everyday Flower Life exhibition. It’s a great place to pick up ideas if you are looking for inspiration to spruce up your own space.

