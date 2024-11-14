Home

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    Korea to take action if currency falls more

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

    Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin

    Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 09:01

“Hear Me: Our Summer”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 6

Drama

Directed by Jo Seon-ho

A 26-year-old Yong-jun (Hong Kyung) falls for Yeo-reum (Roh Yoon-seo) at first sight -- an older sister who takes care of her little sister Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju), a swimmer with hearing impairments.

“Venom: The Last Dance”

(US)

Opened Oct. 23

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Kelly Marcel

Former journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his gooey, alien symbiote Venom, conclude their journey as Venom tries to stop the creator of the symbiotes Knull (Andy Serkis) from escaping his celestial prison.

“Amazon Bullseye”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 30

Drama/Adventure

Directed by Kim Chang-joo

Former archer Jin-bong (Ryoo Seung-ryong) crash-lands in Boledor where he meets members of an Amazon tribe and ends up bringing them to Korea to make them the national archery team of Boledor, with the help of a Korean interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Seon-kyu).

“A Normal Family”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 16

Drama

Directed by Hur Jin-ho

Successful lawyer Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu) and his brother meet for dinner with pediatrician Jae-kyu (Jang Dong-gun) to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children, which tests the brothers' consciences.

