[Box office] Movies in theaters this week
Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 09:01
“Hear Me: Our Summer”
(South Korea)
Opened Nov. 6
Drama
Directed by Jo Seon-ho
A 26-year-old Yong-jun (Hong Kyung) falls for Yeo-reum (Roh Yoon-seo) at first sight -- an older sister who takes care of her little sister Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju), a swimmer with hearing impairments.
“Venom: The Last Dance”
(US)
Opened Oct. 23
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Kelly Marcel
Former journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his gooey, alien symbiote Venom, conclude their journey as Venom tries to stop the creator of the symbiotes Knull (Andy Serkis) from escaping his celestial prison.
“Amazon Bullseye”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 30
Drama/Adventure
Directed by Kim Chang-joo
Former archer Jin-bong (Ryoo Seung-ryong) crash-lands in Boledor where he meets members of an Amazon tribe and ends up bringing them to Korea to make them the national archery team of Boledor, with the help of a Korean interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Seon-kyu).
“A Normal Family”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 16
Drama
Directed by Hur Jin-ho
Successful lawyer Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu) and his brother meet for dinner with pediatrician Jae-kyu (Jang Dong-gun) to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children, which tests the brothers' consciences.
