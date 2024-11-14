[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils gastronomic journey for winter

Park Hyatt Seoul presents a new dinner course menu, inspired by premium perfume brand Diptyque’s Sapin candle, at the hotel’s top floor The Lounge.

Starting with The Lounge chef Jung Sang-hyup’s citrus rice cake, sliced raw yellowtail, boiled pork, flatfish rolls and mushroom-filled “sotbap” -- pot rice -- will be offered to guests.

Executive pastry chef Lee Ji-myeong’s pine-flavored pavlova will be served for dessert.

Diners will also receive a 35-gram mini Sapin candle as well as a surprise gift.

The promotion is available from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31. It is priced at 146,000 won per guest.

For more information or reservations, call (02) 2016-1234.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers child-friendly package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with the makers of the hit animated series “Catch! Teenieping.”

The "Teenieping Adventure” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel restaurant, Demeter, for three guests, along with an animated character-themed camera set and access to a photo booth, hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

Children will receive the hotel’s signature cookies, a camera -- featuring a Teenieping photo frame -- and a mission book that will help them explore different areas of the hotel.

Children who complete all their assigned quests will be awarded a special voucher for the nearby “Catch! Teenieping” theme park as well as a unique, customized name tag.

The promotion is priced from 299,000 won and runs through February 2025.

For more information, call (031) 678-5500.

Rolling Hills Hotel presents year-end party package

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is set to offer the “Cheers & Wishes” promotion for guests who want to hold an in-room, year-end party with friends and families.

The promotion, available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, includes a one-night stay in a guest room, a bottle of rose wine with a chiller bag, buffet breakfast for two and access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool.

While guests can enjoy a year-end party with a small beam projector, balloon set and hairbands in December, they can celebrate the new year with a special New Year's cake featuring white cream and raspberry sauce filling in January and February.

The package is priced from 252,000 won. For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils wellness-themed promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno, central Seoul, has collaborated with South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific to offer the Lift Your Wellness package, featuring top skin care services.

The promotion includes a two-night stay with breakfast for two at the hotel’s restaurant Market Kitchen, access to a Korean sauna and an exclusive beauty gift valued at 580,000 won.

Guests can enjoy the sauna's detoxifying rituals, including cold, warm and hot baths. They will also experience an authentic Korean scrub service known as “seshin.”

The Lift Your Wellness promotion runs until Feb. 28, 2025. It is priced from 1.44 million won.

For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents year-end party package

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers guests a chance to host a hassle-free year-end party with the Private Party package.

The promotion, which runs through Jan. 31, 2025, includes a one-night stay in a room filled with party items, including black and pink balloons along with a bottle each of Moscato and Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam and Coex Center.

Prices start from 150,000 won. For more information and reservations, call (02) 6474-5000, 6222-5000, 2197-5000 or (064) 747-4900.