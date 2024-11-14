[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Moonlight walk by Nowon stream

Take a nighttime walk along Danghyeoncheon, a stream in Nowon-gu, Seoul -- a path adorned with installations.

The free annual festival invites visitors to think about “breath” this year as they view works by 24 teams of installation artists, including two teams from Taiwan.

The stream, between Sanggye Station on Subway Line No. 4 and Junggye Station on Subway Line No. 7, will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday. For more information, visit moonlightwalk.kr

Autumn colors at Hwadam

The Autumn Colors Festival is taking place at Hwadam, a botanical garden bursting with fall foliage in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, until Sunday.

Trees, flowers and walking trails fill the park, and a monorail connects major stops on the ground available for an additional fee. Admission is 11,000 won for adults.

Hwadam is open daily, excluding Mondays, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit hwadamsup.com for more information.

Pink muhly at Hueree

Through Sunday, the Pink Muhly Festival is running at Hueree Park on Jeju Island.

Relish in the shining pink muhly grass -- a tall, flowering variety known for its cloud-like, mauve appearance.

Admission costs 13,000 won for adults with discounts available for those younger and those participating in group tours. For more information, go to hueree.com.

Mums at Jeju Folk Village

Find fields of chrysanthemums at their peak at Jeju Folk Village, where visitors can also get an idea of how life on the island looked in the 19th century.

Flower installations make for a perfect setting to take a few snaps. The flower festival ends on Nov. 24. Admission for adults is 15,000 won with discounts.

Visit jejufolk.com.

Light festival at Ansan Star Village

A light festival is running year-round in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

An 8,000-won entrance fee is all it takes to make a tranquil escape to Ansan Star Village, which includes a garden and animal installations.

The park, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will light up at 5 p.m. Check out the latest at ansanstar.net.