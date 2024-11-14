Bill passed to compensate for damage from North Korean trash balloons

Most Popular
Bill passed to compensate for damage from North Korean trash balloonsBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 18:45
South Koreans who suffered damage from trash-filled balloons launched by North Korea will now be eligible for compensation.
The National Assembly on Thursday passed changes to the laws on civil defense to allow the victims of damage caused by North Korea's trash balloons to seek compensation from the government.
Under the revised laws, the government can provide partial or full compensation for those who suffered harm to their health or property as a result of the North Korean balloons.
North Korea has been flying balloons carrying trash toward the South since May. In some cases, falling debris from the balloons has caused bodily injury and fires that have damaged property.
The revised laws will take effect six months from now.
