Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39
  2. 2

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream
  3. 3

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial
  5. 5

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low
  1. 6

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry
  2. 7

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
  3. 8

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
  4. 9

    Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?

    Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?
  5. 10

    Dow partners with Delian Group to develop sustainable solutions for circularity in automotive market products

    Dow partners with Delian Group to develop sustainable solutions for circularity in automotive market products
피터빈트

Undercover probes of digital sex crimes permitted

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 18:37

    • Link copied

(Getty Images Bank) (Getty Images Bank)

South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday passed a revision to permit undercover investigations of digital sex crimes targeting adults, in a move to curb the spread of deepfake sexual images rampant online.

At a plenary session of the 300-member National Assembly, the bill to revise the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes earned 272 votes in favor out of 273 lawmakers present. The bill expands the range of undercover police investigations from those targeting children or juveniles to women of all ages.

A revision of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection also passed the parliament giving law enforcement the authority to request the deletion of deepfake sexual images to the Korea Communications Commission, the top media regulator. The bill obtained 281 votes in favor, of all 281 lawmakers present.

Related Stories

More from Headlines