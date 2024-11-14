Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39
  2. 2

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream
  3. 3

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial
  5. 5

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low
  1. 6

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry
  2. 7

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
  3. 8

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin

    NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
  4. 9

    Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?

    Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?
  5. 10

    Trump's unpredictable leadership could cost S. Korea: official

    Trump's unpredictable leadership could cost S. Korea: official
피터빈트

Pastor sentenced to 18 months for embezzling W367m in church funds

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 17:07

    • Link copied

(Herald DB) (Herald DB)

A pastor who embezzled 367 million won ($261,063) in church funds, including offerings made by church members, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to a court ruling on Thursday.

The Seoul Northern District Court said it handed down the prison term last Thursday on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust. The defendant, who served as head pastor at a church in Seoul, is accused of misappropriating church funds for personal expenses between 2010 and 2020.

With the pocketed funds, the pastor invested 332 million won into stocks and derivatives from 2015 to 2018, resulting in a loss of 287 million won. He was also accused of transferring an offering from a church member, who is the CEO of a company, into his private account. He also allegedly changed the ownership of a church-owned apartment into his name.

The pastor asserted that his actions were done in compliance with the church’s bylaws, yet the court found no evidence that church members were aware of this rule. The court said it appears that the pastor established the bylaws on his own.

More from Headlines