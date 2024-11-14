[Security Forum] Forum gathers diplomats from 35 countries to discuss security concerns

Reflecting growing interest in major foreign policy changes anticipated in the United States ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House as well as the recent tension between the two Koreas, the Korea Herald Security Forum, held Wednesday in Seoul, brought together 21 ambassadors and diplomats from 35 embassies.

The top envoys attending The Korea Herald’s Security Forum said efforts are needed to maintain strong ties among allies and partner countries for better security and stability.

Following the first session of the forum, which discussed South Korea’s interests in foreign policy, security as well as its relationship with North Korea in view of the US presidential election, ambassadors representing the European Union, Luxembourg and Rwanda told The Korea Herald that more discussions are needed between key countries during this time of uncertainty.

“The forum was very timely and reiterated the need for more discussions at a time of uncertainty,” said EU Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez. “We are all waiting to see how the election results will influence not just Korea but also globally. After the forum, I believe that what’s important is that, from here on, the US remains as a key partner for both Korea and Europe. The bonds are very strong and I think we want to continue this strong relationship.”

Ambassador of Rwanda to South Korea Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi stated that, following Thursday’s forum, his optimism toward security not just on the Korean Peninsula but also globally has increased.

“I believe that there is value that Korea brings to the world in terms of making the world more peaceful. Following today’s forum, I’m confident that there will be continuity between the alliances with the US, Japan and Korea,” Manzi told The Korea Herald. “The forum made me realize once again how much input Korea can bring to the entire world in terms of global stability.”

Ambassador of Luxembourg to South Korea Jacques Flies spoke of his concern regarding the current situation on the Korean Peninsula in terms of regional security.

“(Luxembourg) remains very concerned by the linkages we see between the security situation in Europe and the Korean Peninsula, especially when we see the way the DPRK and Russia have been collaborating in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” said Flies. “With the US being a pivotal, key country globally, I think the forum has reminded us to think more about how possible changes in the US’ policies could affect security in Korea and also around the world.”

Pointing toward the recent Security and Defense Partnership signed between the European Union and Korea, Fernandez urged continued cooperation to overcome conflicts that are occurring globally.

“The world is full of conflict, much more than before. We are in a new political world with a lot of transactions, where sometimes the national interest is a lot more important than values,” Fernandez mentioned. “Certainly, the security in the Pacific, of Northeast Asia, is completely linked to the security in Europe. (…) We all need to partner to promote a strong international rule-based order on the basis of the United Nations principles, which are principles for everyone.”