[What to attend] Three musicals boasting unique music styles

A quality musical production begins with great music. Often, the songs can feel similar across different shows. However, "Lizzie," "Zorro: Actor-Musician" and "Gwanghwamun Love Song" stand out for their distinctive musical styles, offering audiences a refreshing experience.

'Lizzie': Feel the rock vibe

“Lizzie” is inspired by the true story of Lizzie Borden, accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an ax in the late summer of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

With a cast of just four female actors -- Lizzie, her older sister Emma, maid Bridget and neighbor Alice -- the musical explores the depths of Lizzie’s complex psyche, examining possible motives for the crime: a lost inheritance, a history of abuse, oppression and more.

The rock musical premiered in New York in 2009, with the Korean version first staged in 2020.

The actors sing in a shouting style typical of rock music, accompanied by a rock band. In the first act, all actors wear 19th-century style costumes, but from the second act, when Lizzie unravels, they sport black outfits reminiscent of rockers.

Kim So-hyang, Kim Ryeo-won and Lee Bom-sori star as Lizzie, while Yeo Eun and Lee Arum-sol play Emma. During the curtain call, “Lizzie” features a highlight reel of major songs lasting about seven minutes, turning the venue into an impromptu rock concert, as the audience rises to their feet, clapping and cheering.

“Lizzie” runs at Doosan Art Center in Jongno, Seoul, until Dec. 1.