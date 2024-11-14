[What to attend] Three musicals boasting unique music styles

Most Popular
[What to attend] Three musicals boasting unique music stylesBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 16:01
A quality musical production begins with great music. Often, the songs can feel similar across different shows. However, "Lizzie," "Zorro: Actor-Musician" and "Gwanghwamun Love Song" stand out for their distinctive musical styles, offering audiences a refreshing experience.
'Lizzie': Feel the rock vibe
“Lizzie” is inspired by the true story of Lizzie Borden, accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an ax in the late summer of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts.
With a cast of just four female actors -- Lizzie, her older sister Emma, maid Bridget and neighbor Alice -- the musical explores the depths of Lizzie’s complex psyche, examining possible motives for the crime: a lost inheritance, a history of abuse, oppression and more.
The rock musical premiered in New York in 2009, with the Korean version first staged in 2020.
The actors sing in a shouting style typical of rock music, accompanied by a rock band. In the first act, all actors wear 19th-century style costumes, but from the second act, when Lizzie unravels, they sport black outfits reminiscent of rockers.
Kim So-hyang, Kim Ryeo-won and Lee Bom-sori star as Lizzie, while Yeo Eun and Lee Arum-sol play Emma. During the curtain call, “Lizzie” features a highlight reel of major songs lasting about seven minutes, turning the venue into an impromptu rock concert, as the audience rises to their feet, clapping and cheering.
“Lizzie” runs at Doosan Art Center in Jongno, Seoul, until Dec. 1.
‘Gwanghwamun Love Song’: Feel the Korean nostalgia
A jukebox musical featuring the works of legendary composer Lee Young-hoon, showcasing his most beloved songs, “Gwanghwamun Love Song” brings to life a nostalgic narrative centered on themes of love, loss and memory.
Many fans of Lee’s music, especially those familiar with ballad singer Lee Moon-sae’s renditions, will feel a deep connection to the musical. Those who lived through the 1980s and the early 1990s may find an even stronger resonance with the story of composer Myung-woo, who, in his final moments, is granted the chance to revisit his past with the help of Wol-ha, a guardian of memories and fate.
However, the musical does not only appeal to an older generation; many of Lee’s songs have been remade by popular K-pop singers, appealing to a younger audience as well.
There have been two musicals with the same title. Another premiered in 2011, while this version by CJ ENM, which premiered in 2017, is in its fourth run.
“Gwanghwamun Love Song” runs at D-cube Arts Center in western Seoul until Jan. 5.
‘Zorro: Actor-Musician’: Feel the Spanish vibe
Returning for a third run, the latest production of “Zorro: Actor-Musician,” as its name suggests, boasts actors playing various instruments on stage.
This is a smaller-scale version of the original musical that premiered on London's West End in 2008. While the original version has 28 actors on the stage, the Korean production features 17 actors and musicians. Even still, the stage fills with Spanish passion, overflowing with flamenco dance and exotic gypsy music.
The musical is based on Isabel Allende’s bestselling "Zorro" novel, which has previously been brought to life on the big screen, in animation and via musical. Set in early 19th-century Spain-ruled California, it tells the adventures of Diego, the son of a Spanish nobility. Defying his family’s expectations to live freely like a gypsy, Diego clashes with his brother Ramon, who has taken Diego’s place as the successor to their father, Don Alejandro.
“Zorro: Actor-Musician” runs at Uniplex in Seoul’s famed theater district Daehangno until Sunday.
