[Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown

"Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center) "Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center)

When the Seoul Arts Center announced its production of "Hamlet" for the year, it was met with mixed reactions, some asking, "Another Hamlet?" After all, the play had already been staged twice in 2024 -- once by Seensee Company (June 9 - Sept. 1) under the direction of veteran director Sohn Jin-chaek, and again by the National Theater Company of Korea in July in a genre-bending iteration with Princess Hamlet. Both productions had already captured the public’s attention, with tickets quickly sold out. However, when the casting revealed Cho Seung-woo in the title role, anticipation for the latest "Hamlet" production skyrocketed. A household name known for his commanding performances in musicals such as "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Jekyll & Hyde," and his gripping turns in TV series like tvN's "Stranger," Cho’s star power made SAC's "Hamlet" a must-see. All performances for the month-long run, Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, at the 1,000-seat CJ Towol Theater sold out the minute ticket sales opened.

"Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center) "Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center)

Cho Seung-woo’s much-awaited theater debut Hamlet is a role that many male actors dream of, and for Cho, it marked yet another milestone in his illustrious 24-year acting career. His stage debut in this iconic Shakespearean tragedy was eagerly anticipated, and the result was nothing short of mesmerizing. The 44-year-old veteran actor’s portrayal of the melancholic Prince of Denmark is a masterful fusion of emotional depth and technical precision. With impeccable diction and a finely tuned sense of rhythm, he navigates the complexities of Hamlet’s emotional landscape, shifting effortlessly between searing internal conflict and chilling resolve. Whether grappling with the moral dilemma of avenging his father’s murder, mourning Ophelia’s death, or engaging in witty exchanges with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Cho glides seamlessly from Hamlet’s fiery outrage to moments of cold calculation. Throughout the 185-minute runtime, his ability to sustain such demanding attention with emotional variation keeps the performance compelling. That said, the production’s singular focus on Hamlet leaves certain elements underdeveloped. While the supporting characters are well-acted, they do not receive the same depth of exploration or attention. And this leaves several questions unanswered: For instance, why is Ophelia positioned at a distance, watching Hamlet's "To be, or not to be" soliloquy from the shadows? For audiences familiar with other productions of "Hamlet," this focus on the protagonist’s journey may feel somewhat limiting. For those new to "Hamlet," however, Cho’s gripping portrayal is more than enough.

"Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center) "Hamlet" (Seoul Arts Center)