[Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown

Most Popular
-
6
Govt. cracks down on wedding industry
-
7
Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
-
8
NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
-
9
Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?
-
10
Trump's unpredictable leadership could cost S. Korea: official
[Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crownBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 15:47
When the Seoul Arts Center announced its production of "Hamlet" for the year, it was met with mixed reactions, some asking, "Another Hamlet?"
After all, the play had already been staged twice in 2024 -- once by Seensee Company (June 9 - Sept. 1) under the direction of veteran director Sohn Jin-chaek, and again by the National Theater Company of Korea in July in a genre-bending iteration with Princess Hamlet. Both productions had already captured the public’s attention, with tickets quickly sold out.
However, when the casting revealed Cho Seung-woo in the title role, anticipation for the latest "Hamlet" production skyrocketed. A household name known for his commanding performances in musicals such as "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Jekyll & Hyde," and his gripping turns in TV series like tvN's "Stranger," Cho’s star power made SAC's "Hamlet" a must-see.
All performances for the month-long run, Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, at the 1,000-seat CJ Towol Theater sold out the minute ticket sales opened.
Cho Seung-woo’s much-awaited theater debut
Hamlet is a role that many male actors dream of, and for Cho, it marked yet another milestone in his illustrious 24-year acting career. His stage debut in this iconic Shakespearean tragedy was eagerly anticipated, and the result was nothing short of mesmerizing.
The 44-year-old veteran actor’s portrayal of the melancholic Prince of Denmark is a masterful fusion of emotional depth and technical precision. With impeccable diction and a finely tuned sense of rhythm, he navigates the complexities of Hamlet’s emotional landscape, shifting effortlessly between searing internal conflict and chilling resolve.
Whether grappling with the moral dilemma of avenging his father’s murder, mourning Ophelia’s death, or engaging in witty exchanges with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Cho glides seamlessly from Hamlet’s fiery outrage to moments of cold calculation. Throughout the 185-minute runtime, his ability to sustain such demanding attention with emotional variation keeps the performance compelling.
That said, the production’s singular focus on Hamlet leaves certain elements underdeveloped. While the supporting characters are well-acted, they do not receive the same depth of exploration or attention. And this leaves several questions unanswered: For instance, why is Ophelia positioned at a distance, watching Hamlet's "To be, or not to be" soliloquy from the shadows?
For audiences familiar with other productions of "Hamlet," this focus on the protagonist’s journey may feel somewhat limiting. For those new to "Hamlet," however, Cho’s gripping portrayal is more than enough.
‘The Time is out of joint’: Hamlet as man trapped between tradition, change
Noteworthy is director Shin's interpretation of Hamlet as a man burdened by the weight of tradition and history.
Hamlet’s line, "The time is out of joint, O cursed spite, That ever I was born to set it right!" encapsulates the production’s central theme. Trapped in a world that resists change, the Danish prince desperately tries to navigate its rigid, decaying order, as Shin writes in the program book.
This conflict is alluded to in Claudius and Gertrude's lines, who, early in the play, urge Hamlet to abandon his studies at Wittenberg -- reinterpreted as an attempt to stifle his potential for revolutionary thoughts. Wittenberg, with its historical ties to Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation, stands in stark contrast to the inertia of the Danish court.
The production also highlights the contrast between Hamlet and Fortinbras, a character often sidelined or omitted in Korean adaptations due to the cultural distance from European history.
In this production, Fortinbras serves as a stark foil to Hamlet: An active, forward-moving force determined to reclaim his land and assert his power. This contrast drives Hamlet into profound self-reflection and, as he is breathing his last, he bequeaths him Denmark, recognizing Fortinbras' strength.
As Cho's Hamlet ascended the stairs in a soft mist following his final curtain call, the audience held its breath. His commanding presence on stage left an undeniable impression, heightening anticipation for what this actor would bring to future stage performances.
More from Headlines
-
Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
-
Korea to take action if currency falls more
-
Yoon leaves for APEC summit; set for trilateral talks Friday