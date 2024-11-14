Samsung, SK to unveil supercomputer chips at SC24

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will showcase their latest chips for artificial intelligence applications and supercomputing at Supercomputing 24, the largest international conference on high-performance computing, next week.

The annual event which first kicked off in 1988 and is organized by Association for Computing Machinery and the IEEE Computer Society, will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, from Sunday to Nov. 22.

The Korean chipmakers will join 345 other global tech firms such Nvidia, Microsoft and Google to share their industry outlook and showcase their chips at the event.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, is expected to exhibit its latest products utilizing the Compute Express Link, according to industry sources.

CXL is a next-generation interface that adds efficiency to accelerators, DRAM and storage devices used with central processing units in high-performance server systems. It can be comparable to merging wide roads, enabling the efficient transfer of large volumes of data, according to a Samsung official.

At the event, Samsung is expected to showcase the CXL Memory Module-DRAM (CMM) and CMM-H, which combines the CMM with NAND flash memory chip.

The company is also expected to promote its High Bandwidth Memory chips, the most advanced DRAM chip that enhances AI processing in graphic processing units. The chip giant is expected to start supply the fifth-generation 12-layer HBM3E to customers in the October-December period.