Braun razor popular gift option for young men

By Park Li-na

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:50

Braun's Series 7 razor (P&G Korea)

P&G Korea on Thursday suggested Braun’s Series 7 razor as a thoughtful gift option for young men approaching adulthood, citing a recent survey that high school students who finished college entrance exams prefer practical gifts rather than traditional sweets.

Designed to deliver a personalized shaving experience, the German brand’s Series 7 razor features a flexible 360-degree head that adapts to facial contours, allowing young adults to easily maneuver over challenging areas like the jawline, neck and upper lip, the company said.

The Series 7 razor includes a triple-cutting system with two SensoFoils and a PowerComb trimmer, designed to maintain a fresh, well-groomed look.

The razor also features three power modes -- turbo, standard and gentle -- allowing users to adjust the device according to their skin’s needs. The turbo mode achieves a powerful 1.5 million cutting actions per minute, while the gentle mode provides a softer touch for sensitive skin.

For added convenience, the Series 7 comes with an optional cleaning and charging station, providing easy maintenance and extending the razor’s lifespan with a single button press.

“The Series 7 razor is the culmination of Braun’s 100 years of technical prowess. It would be a perfect gift for younger men,” a P&G Korea official said.

