[Photo News] Next-gen logistics

[Photo News] Next-gen logisticsBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:38
Hanjin Logistics Corp. President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho introduces the company's new smart logistics technologies, including drone inventory management and smart glasses for workers, at the Hanjin Southern Seoul Integrated Logistics Center in Seoul on Wednesday. By leveraging these smart devices, Hanjin said it aims to increase logistics efficiency, strengthen customer data security and lead innovation in logistics management. (Hanjin Logistics Corp.)
Korea Herald
