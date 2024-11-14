Home

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

[Photo News] Next-gen logistics

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:38

Hanjin Logistics Corp. President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho introduces the company's new smart logistics technologies, including drone inventory management and smart glasses for workers, at the Hanjin Southern Seoul Integrated Logistics Center in Seoul on Wednesday. By leveraging these smart devices, Hanjin said it aims to increase logistics efficiency, strengthen customer data security and lead innovation in logistics management. (Hanjin Logistics Corp.)

