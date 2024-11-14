Lawmakers urge bipartisanship, strategic planning as new Trump admin approaches

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Joo Ho-young delivers congratulatory remarks at the Korea Herald Security Forum 2024, held at the National Assembly Museum in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Lawmakers from rival parties emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation focused on national interests and strategic planning as they anticipate the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to have significant impacts on the Korea-US alliance, foreign policy strategy, and the broader economic and industrial landscape.

"As the saying goes, political strife stops at the border. In matters of diplomacy and security, bipartisan cooperation that prioritizes the national interest is essential. Our diplomatic and security efforts must transcend political strife, focusing on the national interest and bipartisan cooperation," said Joo Ho-young, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, during his congratulatory address at the Korea Herald Security Forum held at the National Assembly Museum in Seoul on Wednesday.

"This forum will serve as a pivotal platform for peace in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia," he said at the forum titled "Alliance after US Election 2024: A Seoul Perspective." The forum was co-hosted by The Korea Herald, the Bipartisan Forum for Advanced Diplomacy, and The Plaza Project.

Joo noted that potential changes under the new Trump administration could significantly impact South Korea's national landscape, stressing the need for strategic planning to mitigate negative effects and prepare for any rapid shifts that may occur. With just two months until Trump's inauguration, he urged a concentrated effort to develop diplomatic strategies to safeguard Korea's national interest during the transition.