지나쌤

Lawmakers urge bipartisanship, strategic planning as new Trump admin approaches

By Lee Jaeeun

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:36

    • Link copied

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Joo Ho-young delivers congratulatory remarks at the Korea Herald Security Forum 2024, held at the National Assembly Museum in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Joo Ho-young delivers congratulatory remarks at the Korea Herald Security Forum 2024, held at the National Assembly Museum in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Lawmakers from rival parties emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation focused on national interests and strategic planning as they anticipate the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to have significant impacts on the Korea-US alliance, foreign policy strategy, and the broader economic and industrial landscape.

"As the saying goes, political strife stops at the border. In matters of diplomacy and security, bipartisan cooperation that prioritizes the national interest is essential. Our diplomatic and security efforts must transcend political strife, focusing on the national interest and bipartisan cooperation," said Joo Ho-young, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, during his congratulatory address at the Korea Herald Security Forum held at the National Assembly Museum in Seoul on Wednesday.

"This forum will serve as a pivotal platform for peace in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia," he said at the forum titled "Alliance after US Election 2024: A Seoul Perspective." The forum was co-hosted by The Korea Herald, the Bipartisan Forum for Advanced Diplomacy, and The Plaza Project.

Joo noted that potential changes under the new Trump administration could significantly impact South Korea's national landscape, stressing the need for strategic planning to mitigate negative effects and prepare for any rapid shifts that may occur. With just two months until Trump's inauguration, he urged a concentrated effort to develop diplomatic strategies to safeguard Korea's national interest during the transition.

Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Un-ju, shares her insights during her congratulatory remarks at the Korea Herald Security Forum 2024 in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Un-ju, shares her insights during her congratulatory remarks at the Korea Herald Security Forum 2024 in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Rep. Lee Un-ju, a member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party of Korea, also said Trump’s return to the White House mirrors a shift in voter sentiment that is increasingly focused on pressing economic concerns.

"In this era, the focus has shifted from ideological debates to survival," Lee said in her congratulatory speech. She expressed hope that Trump will fulfill his promise to swiftly end the conflict in Ukraine, thereby prioritizing economic normalization.

Lee also stressed the need for trade strategies that ensure mutual benefits, noting that many South Korean companies have moved their production bases and investments to the US. While this has resulted in increased export figures, the domestic economy has not experienced proportional benefits, as income has not flowed back into the country, according to Lee. "Finding win-win solutions with the US is crucial and urgently important for South Korea."

She also urged enhanced collaboration between Korea and the US in the nuclear energy sector, suggesting the creation of a joint venture company to export nuclear power plants globally as a strategic partnership.

"I am committed, as a senior opposition member, to seeking opportunities with my supporters for positive engagement and collaboration with the US," Lee said, while thanking the organizers for the opportunity to participate in the forum.

The event also saw the participation of several notable lawmakers. From the ruling People Power Party, Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, Rep. Kim Dai-sik, Rep. Lee Sang-hwi, and Rep. Yu Yong-weon attended, while from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, attendees included Rep. Wi Sung-lac, Rep. Jung Sung-ho, and Rep. Ahn Do-geol.

