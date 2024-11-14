Lay Buddhist group donates children’s clothing to Laos

Most Popular
Lay Buddhist group donates children’s clothing to LaosBy Choi Si-young
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:35
The Lay Buddhist Association of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the country’s largest Buddhist sect, donated 1,000 outfits to preschool girls in Laos on Thursday.
“Starting with Laos, we will continue our efforts to assist other Buddhist countries,” said Jung Won-ju, president of the association, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of Daewoo E&C in Seoul. Jung is the chairman of Daewoo E&C and Herald Media Group.
Alounkone Boulommavong, deputy chief of mission of the Laotian Embassy in South Korea, thanked Jung and said the clothes would reach Laotian children by December.
The clothes were provided by SAMG Entertainment, the Kosdaq-listed firm behind the popular preschool television series “Catch! Teenieping.”
More from Headlines
-
Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream
-
Finance minister says gov't to actively respond to excessive volatility in FX market
-
Govt. cracks down on wedding industry