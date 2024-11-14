Home

Lay Buddhist group donates children’s clothing to Laos

By Choi Si-young

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:35

Jung Won-ju (right), chairman of Herald Media Group and Daewoo E&C, and Alounkone Boulommavong, deputy chief of mission of the Laotian Embassy in South Korea, pose for a photo at a donation ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. (Lay Buddhist Association of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism) Jung Won-ju (right), chairman of Herald Media Group and Daewoo E&C, and Alounkone Boulommavong, deputy chief of mission of the Laotian Embassy in South Korea, pose for a photo at a donation ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. (Lay Buddhist Association of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)

The Lay Buddhist Association of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the country’s largest Buddhist sect, donated 1,000 outfits to preschool girls in Laos on Thursday.

“Starting with Laos, we will continue our efforts to assist other Buddhist countries,” said Jung Won-ju, president of the association, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of Daewoo E&C in Seoul. Jung is the chairman of Daewoo E&C and Herald Media Group.

Alounkone Boulommavong, deputy chief of mission of the Laotian Embassy in South Korea, thanked Jung and said the clothes would reach Laotian children by December.

The clothes were provided by SAMG Entertainment, the Kosdaq-listed firm behind the popular preschool television series “Catch! Teenieping.”

