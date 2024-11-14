[Photo News] Hungarian SK Road

An SK Road sign is posted in Ivancsa, a Hungarian industrial village, in recognition of Korena battery-maker SK On's economic contributions to the region. The newly designated road stretches approximately 1.8 kilometers, connecting the Ivancsa industrial park to SK On’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant. SK On has also donated 15 million forints ($39,000) to local communities to help improve the urban environment, upgrade school facilities, revitalize local events and provide essential supplies to vulnerable residents. (SK On)