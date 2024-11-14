Home

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

    [KH Explains] Why Yoon golfing is so controversial

    Govt. cracks down on wedding industry

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

[Photo News] Hungarian SK Road

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 14:29

An SK Road sign is posted in Ivancsa, a Hungarian industrial village, in recognition of Korena battery-maker SK On's economic contributions to the region. The newly designated road stretches approximately 1.8 kilometers, connecting the Ivancsa industrial park to SK On’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant. SK On has also donated 15 million forints ($39,000) to local communities to help improve the urban environment, upgrade school facilities, revitalize local events and provide essential supplies to vulnerable residents. (SK On)

