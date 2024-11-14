Man jailed for rape in his 20s and 30s, convicted again in 40s

A man who was convicted of rape in his 20s an once more in his 30s, has been sentenced to prison for rape yet again at the age of 45.

The Seoul High Court on Wednesday upheld an earlier court ruling that gave a 15-year prison term to the defendant, surnamed Kim. It also ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring anklet for 20 years after he is released.

"The initial ruling does not appear to be too heavy or too light in proportion to the crime," the court said in its verdict.

Kim was convicted for chasing down a woman, a complete stranger, to her home in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul and raping her on Jan. 1. He requested the court for a suspension on his sentence, saying he would like to try to settle with the victim, but the request was denied.

Kim has served prison time for sexual crimes before. He was sentenced to seven years in jail for rape in 2006. He was found guilty of breaking into a woman's home and raping her in 2016, serving eight years in jail as a result.

This most recent crime took place just five months after he was released from the 2016 rape. He was wearing the electronic anklet at the time of the sexual attack.